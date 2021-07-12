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Cuál es la solución para el daño causado por las aves. Malla CHICKENMALLA®
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0 view • July 12, 2021
La CHICKENMALLA® disminuye el deterioro que ocasionado el excremento de las aves en diferentes estructuras, nuestra malla permite que las aves tengan un libre acceso a los alimentos sin dañar la estructura. La malla anti pájaros, bloquea el acceso a las aves a cierto espacios en las zonas urbanas o bloquea la zona del cultivo, la malla es amigable con las aves a comparación otros métodos que llegan a dañarlas o incluso a poner en riesgo su vida.
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