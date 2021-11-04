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Wisdom Brings Her Grace - Proverbs 4:9 (NIV)
9 She will give you a garland to grace your head
and present you with a glorious crown.”
Proverbs Club Commentary
Wisdom blesses your body, soul, and spirit
with grace and acceptance for your efforts.
https://pc1.tiny.us/wwe2d8zb
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