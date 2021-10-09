COVIDLAND: The Lockdown (Episode 1)



The latest release from Infowars is finally here! ‘COVIDLAND’ is a riveting and fast-paced movie made by award-winning filmmaker Paul Wittenberger and narrated by Alex Jones that’s designed to break people out of their trance, see the big picture, and take our world back!

Share across all globalist controlled platforms. Do not keep them on safe platforms because most people on those platforms are already woke to the lies of the New World Order agenda! If you do not share this on other platforms it becomes an echo chamber.

“The cops who are still enforcing this shit... they need to be charged with crimes against humanity, life sentences minimum. the politicians? the ones that are pushing for mandates, that have been forcing people to close their businesses month after month, that have ruined millions of lives.... They WILL hang” - EsbMike



source:

Infowars