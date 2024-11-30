The Syrian Army has reportedly deployed reinforcements to southern areas of Hama.

Currently, (as of about an hour ago.. posted) there are no reports of clashes; however, terrorist media outlets have shared videos claiming their presence in the city.

After another hour or so after that, The terrorists reportedly left Hama after the arrival of the Syrian army. The city is believed to be under the control of government forces.

The IRGC commander confirmed the death of the head of the Iranian military corps in Syria due to a terrorist attack and blamed Israel for the militants' increased activity.

The Iranian ambassador to Syria:

If the Syrian army is able to resist in Hama, the terrorists will not be able to stay in Aleppo and will flee. The Syrian army knows what it is doing, and with God's will, this sedition will be defeated.

⚠️‼️🚨Syria: President Al-Assad:

Syria continues to defend its stability and territorial integrity against all terrorists and their supporters

Syria is capable, with the help of its allies and friends, of defeating and eliminating terrorists, no matter how severe their terrorist attacks are.

Israeli drones over Beirut for the first time since the ceasefire.

It is worth mentioning that israel has violated the ceasefire four times today. Israeli air force launched several strikes on targets in Lebanon.

Cynthia... found an interesting post from someone...

"The Syrian National Army has begun preparations to launch a military operation against the SDF in Tal Rifaat, north of Aleppo.

The operation will be launched from three axes: from the south, from the east, and from the areas previously liberated within the “Euphrates Shield” and “Olive Branch” operations," - Abdul Rahman Mustafa, Head of Syria's Interim Government in Azaz.



