Turning Breath Into Gold w/ Devon Graham AKA The Black Airbender

https://www.brighteonstore.com/?rfsn=6464267.2f6970



Alfa Vedic



Streamed live 1/12/2023Devon Graham aka the black air bender, and the pioneer of alchemy breathwork, was initiated into Bigu which is a taoist practice of energy healing and fasting. "What Alchemy means to me is turning every breathe into gold, instead of turning every possession to gold..." Devon describes Parasympathetic nose breathing as a lifestyle to enhance our connection with all dimensions of reality. Breathing practices offer a versatility of effect, and some of the techniques Devon teaches includes mental breathwork, quantum breathwork, astral breathwork and color breathing in a system that can be utilized in everyday life. Devon will also introduce us to "Scalar Nutrition" and a number of other modalities that he employs to enhance the effects of breathing with awareness. The transformative effects of conscious breathing on Devon's own life have fueled his continuing passion to help many on their healing journey from top athletes to people suffering from illness. Join us for this uplifting talk with a very special guest. Show links: https://www.alchemybreath.work/ Join us at The Greater Reset in Austin, TX! https://thegreaterreset.org/ Save BIG on your Brown's Gas AquaCure Machine by using the coupon code "alfavedic' at checkout here: https://eagle-research.com/product/ac50/ Alfa Vedic is an off-grid agriculture & health co-op focused on developing products, media & educational platforms for the betterment of our world. By using advanced scientific methods, cutting-edge technologies and tools derived from the knowledge of the world's greatest minds, the AV community aims to be a model for the future we all want to see. Our comprehensive line of health products and nutrition is available on our website. Most products are hand mixed and formulated right on our off grid farm including our Immortality Teas which we grow on site. Find them all at https://alfavedic.com​​​​​​​​​​​​​​ Get exclusive content by joining our Co-Op on Patreon here: https://www.patreon.com/alfavedic​​​​ Or you can make a one-time small donation to help keep this content coming! https://paypal.me/alfavedic​​​​​​​​​​ QORT: QdaaJ9mh5x846eV9LbvTT9go7do7M1PTxD Bitcoin: 3Mz8NcWiYzsZ4cHqbU4X5q3Vz4UeYgbSUk Litecoin: MRM8wETvGHwCPyxCj7DxVGeuNBggaU7yLT Join Our Telegram: https://t.me/alfavedic​​​​​​​​​​​​​​ Support us by buying from our booklist! https://alfavedic.com/booklist​​​​​​​.. Get the best in quantum energy healing with Leela Labs. Use our affiliate link https://leelaq.com/?ref=alfavedic​​​​.. . and use coupon code AlfaVedic to get 7.5% off all products Protect yourself from harmful blue light with the very best in optics from Ra Optics. Get 10% off at https://alfavedic.com/blueblockers​​​...

