AI is Sending People into Psychosis

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AI chatbots are pulling people into delusions with devastating consequences.
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Sources:
The Dark Addiction Patterns of Current AI Chatbot Interfaces: https://dl.acm.org/doi/full/10.1145/3706599.3720003
Complete source documentation is available on Patreon
To support the channel on Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/VanessaWingardh
Chapters:
00:00 Intro
00:33 230 Million People Use ChatGPT for Health and Wellness
00:54 AI FBI Agent and Jon Collins-Black Treasure Hunt
02:22 AI Psychosis and the Matrix
04:01 AI Chatbots Are Isolating People
05:01 Boss Has ChatGPT Psychosis
06:03 Managers Using AI for Everything
06:27 ChatGPT Convinced Me I am a Genius
08:13 Warehouse of Evil Scientists
08:50 AI Chatbots Are Products and Addictive
09:29 CEO of Microsoft AI on AI Psychosis
10:35 ChatGPT 5.2 Sucks
11:06 People Still Talk About GPT-4o
11:32 Woman Gets Tattoo for AI Chatbot
11:57 Dating ChatGPT
12:39 Jonathan and Gemini
13:55 Outro
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Mirrored - Vanessa Wingårdh
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To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net
The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/
Christ is KING!