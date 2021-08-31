RESEARCH RESOURCES YOU SHOULD KNOW ABOUT - #SOLUTIONSWATCH

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corbettreport
SHOW NOTES AND MP3: https://www.corbettreport.com/?p=42584
Did you know there's a searchable archive of the last 12 years of tv news? Or that every moment of all of the major news network's broadcasts from the week of 9/11 are available for free online? Well, you do now! Go forth and research!