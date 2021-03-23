GLOBALISTS ARE TRYING TO KILL U.S. CITIZENS BY VIOLATING NUREMBERG CODE WITH DNA ALTERING; NANO CHIP; METAL & CANCER DEATH SHOT - HAVE YOU KILLED A GLOBALIST TODAY ? REVOLUTION 2020 CIVIL WAR I I

THIS GLOBALIST, Superintendent Austin Beutner WANTS TO KILL THE TEACHERS,“All District employees will be required to be vaccinated. No exceptions have been made. . . .”THE NUREMBERG CODE BEGS TO DIFFER THERE AUSTIN POWERSPATRIOTS KILLED NAZI s IN WW I I AND THIS CODE IS A CODE THAT WILL NOT BE ALTERED BY U.S. LAW; OR A JUDGE; OR EVEN THE SUPREME COURT.KILLING NAZI s COMMUNISTS AND GLOBALISTS IS HOW THE HUMAN RACE IS GOING TO SURVIVE.FACULTY AND STAFF OF LOS ANGELES BY VIOLATING THE NUREMBERG CODE.This right to avoid the imposition of human experimentation is fundamental, and has its roots in the Nuremberg Code of 1947 and has been ratified by the 1964 Declaration of Helsinki, and further codified in the United States Code of Federal Regulations. The standard is indeed so universally recognized that it constitutes a jus cogensnorm under international lawIT DOESN'T MATTER WHAT THE GOVERNMENT WANTS - IT THEY WANT TO KILL YOU IN OPEN WARFARE................. THEN KILL THE ENEMY COMBATANT.THOSE THAT VIOLATE THEIR AUTHORITY UNDER THE COLOR OF LAW ARE UNREFORMABLE AND WE ARE NOW IN CIVIL WAR I I REVOLUTION 2020.IF YOUR COMPANY ANYWHERE IN THE WORLD MANDATE THIS DEATHSHOTBURN THAT COMPANY DOWN AND KILL ITS EXECUTIVE - THEY ARE GLOBALISTS TRYING TO KILL YOUR FAMILYIN WW II WE KILLED NAZIS IN VIETNAM WE KILLED COMMUNISTS IN KOREA WE KILLED COMMUNISTS IN REVOLUTION 2020 CIVIL WAR I I WE KILL GLOBALISTS AND COMMUNISTS.