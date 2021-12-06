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Gregory Hood — “The Real Racial Reckoning.” (2021)
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195 views • December 06, 2021
Gregory Hood speaks about how European-Americans are the ones with real grievances in America — as they suffer from government discrimination, media defamation, and a complete lack of political representation. Mr. Hood charged that “we have practically dismantled our entire civilization” but have received almost nothing in return. He concludes with a rousing call to action.
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