Sick world with it's sick practice - Capital of trafficking in Africa (See article in link)
The Willow
Published Tuesday

Women claim kids are being punished for bad behavior. Walkers by think they are being sold. Sick practice either way.Link to "The Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) has the highest absolute number of human trafficking victims"https://borgenproject.org/human-trafficking-in-africa/#:~:text=The%20Democratic%20Republic%20of%20the,Democratic%20Republic%20of%20the%20Congo.

sick world with its sick practicecapital of trafficking in africasee article in link

