Sick world with it's sick practice - Capital of trafficking in Africa (See article in link)

Women claim kids are being punished for bad behavior. Walkers by think they are being sold. Sick practice either way.Link to "The Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) has the highest absolute number of human trafficking victims"https://borgenproject.org/human-trafficking-in-africa/#:~:text=The%20Democratic%20Republic%20of%20the,Democratic%20Republic%20of%20the%20Congo.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.