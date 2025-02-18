Gold Repatriation and Market Trends

Did you know central banks are quietly repatriating gold at unprecedented levels? From the Bundesbank to Hungary and Turkey, nations are demanding their gold back and stockpiling it like never before. Why? Gold is now a Tier 1 asset, alongside U.S. treasuries, with no counterparty risk. Could this be the start of a global financial reset?





What if gold were revalued or even used to back the dollar?





