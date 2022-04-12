Suitcase Nuke NYC April 18, 2022 - Fast and Pray 04/12/2022

Today Pastor Stan shares some very important but disturbing news. We can see from Prophecy, that a big financial event will take place, following the Internal Revolution, and then Suitcase Nukes will come. We ask that you fast and pray that the Suitcase Nuke will not go off in New York City on April 18, 2022.0:00 Suitcase Nuke NYC April 18, 202203:15 Khazarian Mafia Leaders Rounded Up04:32 Michele De Nostradamus07:42 Alien Technology12:18 Prayer Can Stop It13:32 Arrests Lead to Suitcase Nukes16:32 Mike Adams talks about Internal Revolution19:34 No Future after October 202920:58 Charts Updated to 2029 Timeline24:01 Millions Will DieDownload the April 18, 2022 Article here:Visit us online at:To sign up for the "Train the Prophets" April 21-24,2022 please visit:Thank you for supporting our Ministry:For Tithes and Offerings please visit:Please visit Joseph's Kitchen here:Watch over 300 DVD's by visiting:Cornerstone Asset Metals proudly sponsors The Prophecy ClubTo buy Gold or Silver direct, please visit:Promo Code: Mention Prophecy ClubOrder "Revealing God's Truth" DVD & Book here:Order Prophet Leslie's latest Book ""She"Kinah Not Right" here:Become a Ministry Member here:Learn more about Smile.Amazon here:Email Pastor Stan:Stan's new Book: "God's Warning to America" is now available:Order Stan's new Book "Miss the Mark!"Now Shipping:Order Stan's Book "The Secret Door to Understand Bible Prophecy" Now Shipping:Order Leslie Johnson's New Book "What it takes to be a Prophet" here:EMP Shields:Promo Code: ProphecyMake sure you prepare by getting Emergency Survival Foods at:Promo Code: StanBerkey Water Filters Call: (785) 266-1112