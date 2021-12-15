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EXCLUSIVE: Jan Sixer Live From Jail, On Phone: Political Prisoner Subjected to Torture
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150 views • December 15, 2021
We have one of America’s very own political prisoners, calling in directly from the Washington D.C. gulag. Sean McHugh traveled from California to Washington D.C. to support his president. On January 6, he literally never set foot in the Capitol. He only demonstrated outside, against what he thinks was a stolen election. The worst thing McHugh allegedly did is spray a can of bear spray in the direction of some police officers. For that, he’s been hit with ten separate federal charges. He faces up to twenty years in prison if convicted.
Sean McHugh joins us.
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Sean McHugh joins us.
Get Dr. Zelenko's Anti-Shedding Treatment, NOW AVAILABLE FOR KIDS: www.zStackProtocol.com
Go Ad-Free, Get Exclusive Content, Become a Premium user: https://redvoicemedia.com/premium
Follow Stew on social media: http://evrl.ink/StewPeters
See all of Stew's content at https://StewPeters.TV
Watch full episodes here: https://redvoicemedia.net/stew-full-shows
Check out Stew's store: http://StewPeters.shop
Support our efforts to keep truth alive: https://www.redvoicemedia.com/support-red-voice-media/
Advertise with Red Voice Media: https://redvoicemedia.net/ads
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