Chinese Ambassador Says Condemning Russia for Ukraine Invasion “Doesn’t Solve the Problem”

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03/21/2022 Qin Gang denied CCP China providing military aid to Russia, but only provided food, sleeping bags and medicine. He refuses to impose sanctions on Russia, and the two countries continue to trade in energy. And he refuses to condemn Russia’s invasion, saying that condemnation is useless. Finally, he denied the existence of Xinjiang concentration camps.