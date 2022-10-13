Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
BIDEN REGIME PAID SCREENWRITERS, COMEDIANS TO MOCK THE UNVACCINATED.
305 views
channel image
Nothing To See Here
Published a month ago |

Please subscribe and comment. It would help out a lot.A Judicial Watch press release entitled “Judicial Watch Uncovers Biden Administration Propaganda Plan to Push COVID Vaccine” explains that the group has already received some 249 pages of records from HHS outlining extensive plans for using the media and religion to push covid shots. (Related: Remember when Biden tried to ban unvaccinated Americans from crossing state lines?)

Keywords
comedianspaidbiden regimescreenwritersmock the unvaccinated

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2022 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket