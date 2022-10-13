BIDEN REGIME PAID SCREENWRITERS, COMEDIANS TO MOCK THE UNVACCINATED.

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Please subscribe and comment. It would help out a lot.A Judicial Watch press release entitled “Judicial Watch Uncovers Biden Administration Propaganda Plan to Push COVID Vaccine” explains that the group has already received some 249 pages of records from HHS outlining extensive plans for using the media and religion to push covid shots. (Related: Remember when Biden tried to ban unvaccinated Americans from crossing state lines?)