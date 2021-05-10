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America Is Not a Nation of Immigrants
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92 views • May 10, 2021
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Jared Taylor of American Renaissance dissects the slogan: "We are a nation of immigrants." It is not true and never was, and it is illogical to think of it as a justification for policy. Liberals would never justify any other policy by arguing "that's the way it's always been." Liberals also misuse "E pluribus unum," the motto on the Great Seal, falsely claiming that it celebrates immigration. Together, these mottoes are used as anti-white weapons to justify the immigration that is reducing the American founding stock to a minority.
First posted to YouTube on April 11, 2017. American Renaissance was banned from YouTube on June 29, 2020.
Website: https://www.amren.com/
Gab: https://gab.ai/AmRenaissance
Telegram: https://t.me/amrenofficial
Podcast: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/PvE9Fgz40IbM/
Conference Speeches: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/oXJDii58nHYl/
Jared Taylor of American Renaissance dissects the slogan: "We are a nation of immigrants." It is not true and never was, and it is illogical to think of it as a justification for policy. Liberals would never justify any other policy by arguing "that's the way it's always been." Liberals also misuse "E pluribus unum," the motto on the Great Seal, falsely claiming that it celebrates immigration. Together, these mottoes are used as anti-white weapons to justify the immigration that is reducing the American founding stock to a minority.
First posted to YouTube on April 11, 2017. American Renaissance was banned from YouTube on June 29, 2020.
Website: https://www.amren.com/
Gab: https://gab.ai/AmRenaissance
Telegram: https://t.me/amrenofficial
Podcast: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/PvE9Fgz40IbM/
Conference Speeches: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/oXJDii58nHYl/
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