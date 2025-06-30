BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
For North Korean fighters & commanders who participated in the liberation of the Kursk region, in Russia
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
1281 followers
Follow
83 views • 18 hours ago

Footage of North Korean fighters and commanders who participated in the liberation of the Kursk region (Russia).

The demonstration took place during a joint event dedicated to the first anniversary of the conclusion of the Treaty on Comprehensive Strategic Partnership between Russia and the DPRK.

Moments were also shown of Kim Jong-un meeting the coffins with North Korean servicemen who died in battles with the Ukrainian Armed Forces in the Kursk region.

More description:  Kim Jong-un MOVED TO TEARS as Pyongyang honors DPRK heroes of Russia’s Kursk Front

▪️ North Korean leader Kim Jong Un attended a ceremonial event to mark the first anniversary of the strategic partnership agreement between Russia and the DPRK

▪️ When archival footage showed North Korean fighters who took part in the liberation of the Kursk region, the audience stood up to honor the fallen soldiers and show respect for the living

▪️ In their homeland, the coffins with the bodies of those who died fighting the Ukrainian army were personally received by Kim Jong Un 

Keywords
politicsrussiaeventswarukrainecurrentrussianukrainiansmo
