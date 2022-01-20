© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
How to Read Oracle Cards/What are Oracle Cards/Oracle of the Mermaids {Holistic Healing Circle 2022}
Follow
0
Share
Report
10 views • January 20, 2022
On the First Friday of each month in 2022, join me for a livestream oracle reading packed with tips for developing your intuition, along with answers to your most burning questions. Here's the replay for January, and in the comments below are further insights to the cards drawn during the session...remember to pick your card before the reveal!
**This month's session is open to the public...enjoy! All future sessions are accessible at the Tier 3 and above membership level at bit.ly/holisticsupport
**This month's session is open to the public...enjoy! All future sessions are accessible at the Tier 3 and above membership level at bit.ly/holisticsupport
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.