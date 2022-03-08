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Ukraine - Russian Military Claims US Running 30 BIOLABS in UKRAINE - World News 030822
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62 views • March 08, 2022
Russia has claimed that US is running around 30 biolabs in Ukraine, possibly creating biological weapons. Russian ministry also accused that the United States has spent around $200 million on these biolabs.
Found this video at WION.
Found this video at WION.
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