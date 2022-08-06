Beavis and Butt-Head and Trump - Rockets to Uranus

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What does the Trump "Space Force" Hat have in common with the new movie, "Beavis and Butt-Head Do the Universe"? Plenty - and none of it is good! Are you seeing what you're looking at?
Find a full HD version of this video for streaming and download here:
https://theopenscroll.com/videos/SpaceForceHat_BeavisButt-Head.mp4
Of related interest: The Pairing of Time Travel with Sodomite Programming in Film and TV
https://theopenscroll.com/contentPlaylists.htm#PTTS
Curious about the pending reset of time? Learn more here: "The Pending Reset of Time"
https://theopenscroll.com/when_cometh/timeReset.htm
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https://theopenscroll.com/contentPlaylists.htm
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