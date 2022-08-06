Beavis and Butt-Head and Trump - Rockets to Uranus

What does the Trump "Space Force" Hat have in common with the new movie, "Beavis and Butt-Head Do the Universe"? Plenty - and none of it is good! Are you seeing what you're looking at?





Find a full HD version of this video for streaming and download here:

https://theopenscroll.com/videos/SpaceForceHat_BeavisButt-Head.mp4





Of related interest: The Pairing of Time Travel with Sodomite Programming in Film and TV

https://theopenscroll.com/contentPlaylists.htm#PTTS





Curious about the pending reset of time? Learn more here: "The Pending Reset of Time"

https://theopenscroll.com/when_cometh/timeReset.htm





Find a significant collection in our media catalogs:

https://theopenscroll.com/contentVideoAudio.htm

https://theopenscroll.com/contentPlaylists.htm





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