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FED Chairman Jerome Powell: "We're Recovering, but to a Different Economy"
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12 views • November 16, 2020
Last Thursday (12th Nov), Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell spoke during a European Central Bank panel discussion with ECB President Christine Lagarde and Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey.
Powell warned that the economy is not going back to normal. "We're recovering, but to a different economy.", he added.
Powell warned that the economy is not going back to normal. "We're recovering, but to a different economy.", he added.
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