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When The Levee Breaks Part 1
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47161 views • July 26, 2021
think the title says it all ! From the twin towers eclipse ritual to the final New Madrid birthing ritual as the war-locks cast their spells to create the Chi Rho over the scapegoat sacrifice America to coincide with the double eclipses over America concluding in 2024 . I have always said the Chi Rho was the symbol for the abomination of desolation . They have marked the heavens with rituals below in their as above so below mandate dictates . from the 9/11 eclipse ritual to the Fukushima New-Clear water ritual both marking the fixed cross to the BP oil anointing ceremony they only need to seal the deal with the iron rod of the Chi Rho in Chicago with fire and New Orleans with water as the New Madrid the New Mother births the new age Corpus Christy or Atlantis out of the waters .
Great links below !
Stellarium link it's free
http://www.stellarium.org/
Video link on how to find your cross on stellarium
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GlL692D1isk&;t=2s
Planetary Linguistics , learn the names of the planets http://nineplanets.org/days.html
Vedic Planetary Positions
http://www.drikpanchang.com/tables/pl...
Word Origins Etymology
http://www.etymonline.com/index.php?a...
alchemy website
https://www.alchemywebsite.com/
meet and greet video to connect with others in your part of the world
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=aoFYZgT6rIA&;t=7s
11Lavette11 Videos on Brighteon
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/lavette?sort=created_at
If my videos help you won't you help me keep making them with a donation or becoming a sponsor . I have paypal used as Money to friends and family or as a gift and Venmo too just use my email address below for both . Postal Money Orders are accepted but sorry no checks or bank instruments of any kind .
email me @
[email protected]
New Mailing Address !
Lavette Hawkins
PO Box 1261
Atoka , Oklahoma 74525
Links for the flash drive library
it is free for all
UK ANCHOR :
[email protected]
US ANCHOR :
[email protected]
US ANCHOR :
[email protected]
AUSTRALIAN ANCHOR :
[email protected]
US ANCHOR:
[email protected]
CANADA ANCHOR
[email protected]
SWEDEN / DENMARK / FINLAND ANCHOR
[email protected]
GERMANY ANCHOR
[email protected]
US ANCHOR
[email protected]
for mailed flash drive
cloud download location
Instructions for Downloaders
—————————————-
Send an email to [email protected], requesting a download link for the flash drive library. I will reply with a link to the books that expires in 3 days.
cloud link to library courtesy of Gina and Darryl !
How it works is people just need to send an email to.... [email protected] ........they then send you a link (link is set to expire in 3 days) and you simply download the content you want.
Great links below !
Stellarium link it's free
http://www.stellarium.org/
Video link on how to find your cross on stellarium
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GlL692D1isk&;t=2s
Planetary Linguistics , learn the names of the planets http://nineplanets.org/days.html
Vedic Planetary Positions
http://www.drikpanchang.com/tables/pl...
Word Origins Etymology
http://www.etymonline.com/index.php?a...
alchemy website
https://www.alchemywebsite.com/
meet and greet video to connect with others in your part of the world
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=aoFYZgT6rIA&;t=7s
11Lavette11 Videos on Brighteon
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/lavette?sort=created_at
If my videos help you won't you help me keep making them with a donation or becoming a sponsor . I have paypal used as Money to friends and family or as a gift and Venmo too just use my email address below for both . Postal Money Orders are accepted but sorry no checks or bank instruments of any kind .
email me @
[email protected]
New Mailing Address !
Lavette Hawkins
PO Box 1261
Atoka , Oklahoma 74525
Links for the flash drive library
it is free for all
UK ANCHOR :
[email protected]
US ANCHOR :
[email protected]
US ANCHOR :
[email protected]
AUSTRALIAN ANCHOR :
[email protected]
US ANCHOR:
[email protected]
CANADA ANCHOR
[email protected]
SWEDEN / DENMARK / FINLAND ANCHOR
[email protected]
GERMANY ANCHOR
[email protected]
US ANCHOR
[email protected]
for mailed flash drive
cloud download location
Instructions for Downloaders
—————————————-
Send an email to [email protected], requesting a download link for the flash drive library. I will reply with a link to the books that expires in 3 days.
cloud link to library courtesy of Gina and Darryl !
How it works is people just need to send an email to.... [email protected] ........they then send you a link (link is set to expire in 3 days) and you simply download the content you want.
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