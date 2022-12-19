Create New Account
New Oregon Law Sets Up Law Enforcement To Break The Law By Following The Rules - Gun Control Whackos
Red Voice Media
Published 17 hours ago |

"So now you're having an unintended consequence, where law enforcement officers who are off duty will be breaking this new law." - Ray Dietrich


"It's so typical of a liberal, though, to have no forethought not know the next steps." - Drew Berquist


Former counterterrorism officer Drew Berquist and 20-year lawman Ray Dietrich tackle stories from both home and abroad lending their unique experiences.


This week we chatted with FBI Whistleblower Kyle Seraphin and found out just how bad the FBI really is.


