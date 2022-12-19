New Oregon Law Sets Up Law Enforcement To Break The Law By Following The Rules - Gun Control Whackos

"So now you're having an unintended consequence, where law enforcement officers who are off duty will be breaking this new law." - Ray Dietrich
"It's so typical of a liberal, though, to have no forethought not know the next steps." - Drew Berquist
Tweet this video: https://clicktotweet.com/8olh3
Watch the full episode: https://www.redvoicemedia.com/video/2022/12/fbi-whistleblower-how-it-got-out-of-control-can-it-be-saved-kyle-seraphin-foreign-domestic/ref/19
Former counterterrorism officer Drew Berquist and 20-year lawman Ray Dietrich tackle stories from both home and abroad lending their unique experiences.
This week we chatted with FBI Whistleblower Kyle Seraphin and found out just how bad the FBI really is.
Follow Kyle: https://twitter.com/KyleSeraphin
Watch the FULL UNCENSORED interview with Kyle Seraphin: https://www.redvoicemedia.com/video/2022/12/fbi-whistleblower-kyle-seraphin-foreign-and-domestic-uncensored-premium/ref/19
Join us for a new episode every Saturday. https://www.redvoicemedia.com/shows/foreign-and-domestic/
Check out the extended and uncensored interviews on RVM Premium, try it for just $1 - http://redvoicemedia.net/fd
Follow us on social: https://twitter.com/theFDShow
https://gettr.com/user/thefdshow
https://truthsocial.com/@theFDshow
https://t.me/thefdshow
https://gab.com/thefdshow
https://twitter.com/drewberquist
https://twitter.com/redvoiceray
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.