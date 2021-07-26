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Dr Roger Hodkinson - "We're Being Lied To" - The Highwire [CLIP]
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241 views • July 26, 2021
'They' (the main stream media and the politicians and big pharma) are simply lying to us. This is all to do with profiteering and an extension of the 'Gain of Function' work that was done in Wuhan, China, funded by Anthony Fauci.
Unvaccinated being 'infected' by the Vaccinated? - "There's Some Hypothesis to This"
Great Barrington Declaration: https://gbdeclaration.org/
Credit to The Highwire, Del Bigtree, and Dr Roger Hodkinson
Originally posted: June 22, 2021
thehighwire.com
Unvaccinated being 'infected' by the Vaccinated? - "There's Some Hypothesis to This"
Great Barrington Declaration: https://gbdeclaration.org/
Credit to The Highwire, Del Bigtree, and Dr Roger Hodkinson
Originally posted: June 22, 2021
thehighwire.com
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