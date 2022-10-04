Create New Account
Safe and Effective - A Second Opinion | ORACLE FILMS & News Uncut (See description for related info)
Produced in collaboration with Mark Sharman (former ITV and BSkyB Executive) and News Uncut, 'Safe and Effective: A Second Opinion' shines a light on Covid-19 vaccine injuries and bereavements, but also to takes an encompassing look at the systemic failings that appear to have enabled them. We look at leading analysis of pharmaceutical trials, the role of the MHRA in regulating these products, the role of the SAGE behavioural scientists in influencing policy and the role of the media and Big Tech companies in supressing free and open debate on the subject.

This is a self-financed, one-hour TV programme, formatted for 2 commercial breaks.

https://www.oraclefilms.com/safeandeffective

