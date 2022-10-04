Safe and Effective - A Second Opinion | ORACLE FILMS & News Uncut (See description for related info)

MyCatholicRedPill
October 4, 2022
Mirrored – Fair Use https://realrawnews.com/2022/09/trump-the-storm-is-coming/
Sept 30, 2022.
Wake.The.Fuck.Up
Produced in collaboration with Mark Sharman (former ITV and BSkyB Executive) and News Uncut, 'Safe and Effective: A Second Opinion' shines a light on Covid-19 vaccine injuries and bereavements, but also to takes an encompassing look at the systemic failings that appear to have enabled them. We look at leading analysis of pharmaceutical trials, the role of the MHRA in regulating these products, the role of the SAGE behavioural scientists in influencing policy and the role of the media and Big Tech companies in supressing free and open debate on the subject.
This is a self-financed, one-hour TV programme, formatted for 2 commercial breaks.
Original video on Oracle Films website
https://www.oraclefilms.com/safeandeffective
https://www.bitchute.com/video/9YLnB4xI0qYX/
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v1ml96i-safe-and-effective-a-second-opinion-oracle-films-and-news-uncut-see-descrip.html
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.