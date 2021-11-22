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GIBRALTAR 118% POPULATION JAB UPTAKE, HIGHEST GLOBALLY, CANCEL CHRISTMAS, HIGHEST INFECTION RATES.
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122 views • November 22, 2021
GIBRALTAR 118% JAB , MOST INFECTION RATES
Incidence of coronavirus (COVID-19) cases in the past seven days in Europe as of November 18, 2021, by country.
https://www.statista.com/statistics/1139048/coronavirus-case-rates-in-the-past-7-days-in-europe-by-country/
Covid-19 Vaccination Tracker
Latest news, statistics, daily rates and updates
https://www.pharmaceutical-technology.com/covid-19-vaccination-tracker/
CREDITS ,, https://www.bitchute.com/video/kyelLxxYH3F1/
Incidence of coronavirus (COVID-19) cases in the past seven days in Europe as of November 18, 2021, by country.
https://www.statista.com/statistics/1139048/coronavirus-case-rates-in-the-past-7-days-in-europe-by-country/
Covid-19 Vaccination Tracker
Latest news, statistics, daily rates and updates
https://www.pharmaceutical-technology.com/covid-19-vaccination-tracker/
CREDITS ,, https://www.bitchute.com/video/kyelLxxYH3F1/
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