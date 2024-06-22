Near Death Experiences Real or Fake?

Are Near death experiences real and if so how can you tell the fake ones?

Music by Send Rain

You Guys remember that saying “Life’s a bitch and then you die” well that is a very true statement. Life is very difficult.

All generations preceding ours most people lives a very simple life, usually centered around farming and herding animals, feeding yourself and your family was your main focus. It was difficult but mostly peaceful.

We live in a world of chaos, bombarded with information from all sides, sounds, visual, electronic mayhem, one day it will all end?





Immediately, at the moment of death Jesus will be there to escort you to the gates of heaven



