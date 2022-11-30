Here’s Why People Don’t Value Food as Much as They Should

What is your food worth to you?
Todd Riley, an associate professor at the Department of Animal and Dairy Science at the University of Georgia, talks about why people don’t put as much value in food as they should. 📉
Todd explains that famers, especially in the US,are a VICTIM of their own success, as producing large volumes of food and selling it for affordable prices has made consumers take it for granted… 👈
Do you agree with Todd? Share your thoughts in the comments below.
