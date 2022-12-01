Create New Account
Catherine Austin Fitts CBDC biometric control grid in a bizarre world - nothing is impossible anymore
INTERVIEW WITH FORMER ASST. HUD SECRETARY CATHERINE AUSTIN FITTS: CBDC BIOMETRIC CONTROL GRID! DIGITAL CONCENTRATION CAMP: CBDC Former Assistant HUD Secretary Catherine Austin Fitts returns for a deep discussion with Dark Journalist Daniel Liszt and reveals how the Central Bankers have implemented a Worldwide surveillance and financial transaction infrastructure to harvest humanity physically, economically and spiritually. Catherine has been warning on the development of the Central Bank Digital Currency and its implications for loss of freedom. Today she'll go deep on how the crash of FTX is an op designed at the top of the money pyramid to bring in the new system.

agenda 2030digital currencydigital id

