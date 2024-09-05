Russia Hoax: Here We Go Again

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Is The DOJ Trying To Steal Another Election?
* This is a plot to diminish conservative voices.
* Is it a [corrupt] federal operation to ensnare other conservative influencers?
* This is a pro-chaos operation, not pro-Trump.
* Libs need an early October Surprise story to run with.
* They know they’re going to lose — so they’re setting up a post-election Russia hoax.
The full episode is linked below.
The Dan Bongino Show (5 September 2024)
https://rumble.com/v5dqp5p-is-the-doj-trying-to-steal-another-election-ep.-2323-09052024.html