July 11th, 2021
Will you follow God when He calls you? Pastor Dean preaches from Isaiah 6 and the true call of every disciple: repent and believe!
"The wicked flee when no man pursueth: but the righteous are bold as a lion." Proverbs 28:1
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.