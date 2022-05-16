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Glasgow sees hundreds march for an independent Scotland
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30 views • May 16, 2022
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Hundreds thronged the streets of Glasgow to join a march for the independence of Scotland, which organizers claim has been the biggest since COVID pandemic started
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v14txpn-glasgow-sees-hundreds-march-for-an-independent-scotland.html
Hundreds thronged the streets of Glasgow to join a march for the independence of Scotland, which organizers claim has been the biggest since COVID pandemic started
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v14txpn-glasgow-sees-hundreds-march-for-an-independent-scotland.html
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