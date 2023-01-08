The 2022 Blood Moon Omens - End of Crypto and Rise of Central Bank CBDCs [ep.23]

☕ Support the channel with a cup of coffee: https://bit.ly/kfe03l85 🧢 Check out our store: https://www.etsy.com/shop/OvercomeBabylon

What do the estimated $60 billion dollar collapse of cryptocurrency Terra Luna and the $30 billion dollar collapse of the crypto exchange FTX have in common? Both of these collapses happened EXACTLY on blood moon events. The first one was on May 16th and the other one was just a couple months ago on Nov. 8th.





Do Kwon and Terraform labs were responsible for one of the biggest crashes in the history of the crypto markets with their algorithmic stablecoin L1 blockchain ponzi scheme. But the recent bankruptcy of FTX was also huge, and Sam Bankman Fried was recently arrested in what is an ongoing investigation. For more insight into the exact details of these two collapses, I highly recommend Coffeezilla and the investigative journalism he has produced on his channel: https://www.youtube.com/@Coffeezilla





For whatever reason, nobody seems to be making the obvious connection of these blood moons to Biblical end times prophecy, which is mind blowing. Make no mistake about it, the Bible makes it VERY CLEAR that these blood moons are signs to be paying close attention to before the coming of the day of Yehovah (the LORD). So what was the message that God has already presented to us? And what can we expect moving forward? We are in the last days, and it’s time to analyze the intel that Elohim has given us to work with.