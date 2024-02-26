Fear God, Depart from Evil: A Path to Righteousness

In this spiritual discourse, the speaker emphasizes the importance of living in the fear of God. The speaker investigates the foundations of knowing God, including an aspect of faith often called the 'fear of God'. The discourse proceeds to touch on outcomes associated with the fear of God, including departure from sin, hatred of evil, and living an upright life. The discussion highlights how the fear of God influences personal relationships, moral standards, and approaches to life. Towards the end, the speaker talks about the assurance and confidence that come from fearing God and wraps up the session with a prayer for increased reverence for God amongst believers.



00:00 Introduction and Encouragement

00:30 Understanding the Fear of God

01:53 The Impact of Fearing God

02:11 The Fear of God and Departing from Evil

03:29 The Fear of God and Hating Evil

04:49 The Fear of God and Walking Uprightly

06:10 The Fear of God in Marriage

08:26 The Fear of God and Confidence

09:28 Conclusion and Prayer

10:16 Farewell and Blessings

