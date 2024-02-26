Fear God, Depart from Evil: A Path to Righteousness

In this spiritual discourse, the speaker emphasizes the importance of living in the fear of God. The speaker investigates the foundations of knowing God, including an aspect of faith often called the 'fear of God'. The discourse proceeds to touch on outcomes associated with the fear of God, including departure from sin, hatred of evil, and living an upright life. The discussion highlights how the fear of God influences personal relationships, moral standards, and approaches to life. Towards the end, the speaker talks about the assurance and confidence that come from fearing God and wraps up the session with a prayer for increased reverence for God amongst believers.
00:00 Introduction and Encouragement
00:30 Understanding the Fear of God
01:53 The Impact of Fearing God
02:11 The Fear of God and Departing from Evil
03:29 The Fear of God and Hating Evil
04:49 The Fear of God and Walking Uprightly
06:10 The Fear of God in Marriage
08:26 The Fear of God and Confidence
09:28 Conclusion and Prayer
10:16 Farewell and Blessings
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.