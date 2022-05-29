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Nephilim & Spiritual Gates - Jessie Czebotar and Dr. Laura Sanger
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347 views • May 29, 2022
At age 3, Jessie Czebotar gave her heart to Jesus. A bit over a year later, she was forced into Illuminati training to become the successor of the Queen Mother of Darkness. However, Jessie refused to take her position in the System.
In 2019, she started to share her testimony and expertise. Her main goal is to tell the captives of the System and those who fell victim to it, that there is a Way Out.
In 2019, she started to share her testimony and expertise. Her main goal is to tell the captives of the System and those who fell victim to it, that there is a Way Out.
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