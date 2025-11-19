Why is Trump thanking the people of Gaza? - Trump is Chair of that 'Board of Peace', it’ll end up covering large portions of the World…

Why is Trump thanking the people of Gaza?

“We all also wanna thank the residents of Gaza… they’ve begun to move back to their homes… a lot more safety than they’ve ever had before.”

Thank them for what? For surviving 3 years of bombing? For their patience while Gaza was reduced to rubble? For being the test subjects of a privatized aid regime?

At tonight’s dinner with MBS and other Gulf leaders, Trump claimed the UN Security Council formally adopted his Gaza plan and endorsed something he calls the Board of Peace:

“It will have the heads of major countries… It’s covering Gaza, but it’ll end up covering large portions of the world… I was honored to be chosen the Chair of that Board.”

Portions of the world? What does that even mean?

Trump, flanked by unelected Gulf royals, now imagines himself Chairman of Global Peace, presiding over a corporate-led occupation of Gaza that his own administration helped create.

The residents of Gaza don’t need to be thanked. They need to be freed from this fantasy.

