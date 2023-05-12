What could go wrong? Kamala Harris named as “AI Czar” - AI Learns to Design Computer Chips!

In this video:The White House plans to crack down on artificial intelligence, puts Vice President Kamala Harris in charge

This AI Learned to Design Computer Chips! (The View of a Chip Engineer)

Mrs Davis (S1E6) AI that lies to manipulate people

Ranchers Report Biggest Cattle Supply Drop In 40 Years As Shortages Hit Grocery Stores

Interesting fact: Between the total solar eclipses of August 21, 2017 and April 8, 2024, there are 6 years, 6 months, 6 weeks, and 6 days.

Say Goodbye to Smartphones; the Revolutionary Humane AI Wearable Is Here!

A reading of the scriptures





Find a full HD version of this video for streaming and download here:

https://theopenscroll.com/videos/KamalaHarrisAICzar.mp4





Curious about the pending reset of time? Learn more here: "The Pending Reset of Time"

https://theopenscroll.com/when_cometh/timeReset.htm





Find a significant collection in our media catalogs:

https://theopenscroll.com/contentVideoAudio.htm

https://theopenscroll.com/contentPlaylists.htm





Follow The Open Scroll Blog by email:

https://follow.it/theopenscroll?action=followPub





The Open Scroll: https://theopenscroll.com

The Open Scroll Blog: https://theopenscroll.blogspot.com