What could go wrong? Kamala Harris named as “AI Czar” - AI Learns to Design Computer Chips!
The Open Scroll
Published 18 hours ago

In this video:The White House plans to crack down on artificial intelligence, puts Vice President Kamala Harris in charge

This AI Learned to Design Computer Chips! (The View of a Chip Engineer)

Mrs Davis (S1E6) AI that lies to manipulate people

Ranchers Report Biggest Cattle Supply Drop In 40 Years As Shortages Hit Grocery Stores

Interesting fact: Between the total solar eclipses of August 21, 2017 and April 8, 2024, there are 6 years, 6 months, 6 weeks, and 6 days.

Say Goodbye to Smartphones; the Revolutionary Humane AI Wearable Is Here!

A reading of the scriptures


Keywords
aieclipsefood-shortage

