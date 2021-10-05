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The Spartacus Letter
Objective: Health
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71 views • October 05, 2021
On September 24th a mysterious PDF was uploaded online that quickly went viral on social media. Dubbed "The Spartacus Letter", it's a document that outlines almost everything about Covid, from disease function and treatment to revealing the vast criminal conspiracy behind the Covid outbreak. The author of the paper is unknown (although the paper references 'we', indicating there is a group behind it). They make no claim as to their qualifications, although many commentators have said the authors are clearly scientists of some kind, given the level of education and experience clearly evident.

Much of what is stated in the Spartacus Letter is indisputable medical fact about the disease itself, the treatment protocols (successful and unsuccessful), the vaccines, but it also goes into great detail about the criminal conspiracy behind the virus and the thwarting of effective medical treatments.

The authors state the information in the Spartacus Letter is not new - indeed, they say this information has been known for over a year in medical and scientific communities. However, it is extensive and most of those reading it will undoubtedly find something they didn't previously know. Despite it's length, and despite the fact that it is unlikely to be entirely true from beginning to end, it is well worth the read.

Join us on this episode of Objective:Health as we discuss the Spartacus Letter.

You can find the letter here: https://www.sott.net/article/458947-The-Spartacus-covid-letter-thats-going-viral and here: https://mega.nz/file/HZNmyRKB#xF15FrsAEZkwBPi4tdUP5toBBqeRHDJJAHzZt6Hg_Qg

For other health-related news and more, you can find us on:

♥Twitter: https://twitter.com/objecthealth
♥Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/objecthealth/
♥Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channel/objectivehealth
♥LBRY: https://lbry.tv/@objectivehealth:f
♥Odysee: https://odysee.com/@objectivehealth:f

And you can check out all of our previous shows (pre YouTube) here:

https://docs.google.com/spreadsheets/d/16H-nK-N0ANdsA5JFTT12_HU5nUYRVS9YcQh331dG2MI/edit?usp=sharing

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The information presented on this show is not intended to replace a qualified health care professional and is not intended as medical advice.

The intent is to share knowledge and information we encounter during our research and encourage you to do the same!
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healthcoronaviruscovid-19
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