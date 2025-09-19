BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Anomalies in the Charlie Kirk Assassination Exposed | News Behinds the News
JMC Broadcasting
JMC Broadcasting
70 followers
50 views • 1 day ago

In this September 18, 2025 episode of News Behind the News, Sean Morgan delves into the unsettling irregularities surrounding the assassination of conservative commentator Charlie Kirk. From unidentified aerial objects hovering during the event to rapid crime scene dismantling by event staff, the details point toward potential interference and multiple actors. Forensic analyses suggest non-standard projectiles and triangulated shots, while withheld evidence from the FBI fuels suspicion of a broader operation.


Key highlights include:


Eyewitness footage of drones with unnatural flight patterns.

Abrupt livestream cutoff and vanished weapon images.

Contaminated crime scene turned construction site.

Implausible shooter logistics and signs of multiple projectiles.

Audio evidence hinting at diversion tactics.

We wrap up with a list of critical questions demanding answers, such as: Where are the autopsy reports? What happened to the bullet? Why was the site not secured?


These patterns indicate that the official process may have prioritized concealment over transparency. For past reports, visit jmcbroadcasting.com. Support independent journalism at seanmorganreport.substack.com and subscribe for direct updates.


multiple shooterssean morgannews behind the newsunanswered questionsautopsy reportforensic analysischarlie kirk assassinationseptember 18 2025investigation irregularitiesunidentified aerial objectscrime scene contaminationnon-standard projectilestriangulated shotsfbi evidence withholdingdrone activitylivestream cutoffaudio evidencecrime scene securityconservative commentatorsuspicious events
