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Canada Saskatchewan & Manitoba Jan 24th Freedom Convoy 2022 Thousands Protesting COVID Vaccines
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131 views • January 26, 2022
Canada Saskatchewan & Manitoba Jan 24th Freedom Convoy 2022 Thousands Protesting COVID Vaccines
Tireroaster's Garage
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=A88a2li2KsA
Freedom Convoy | What Mainstream Media Won't Show You!!
Welcome to the Freedom Convoy 2022 folks!! We're taking this protest to the capital of Canada and Tireroasters Garage is covering the whole event in ways you'll never see from the mainstream media!! The pictures in this video capture how truly strong and united we are!! You ARE NOT alone and it's time to have your voice heard!! Show your support by getting out there and cheering these patriotic heroes on as they drive through your Towns and Cities!!
Let them know that you are here and you are present.
Let them know that you stand with them and their decision to make this drive across our great country to peacefully protest at Parliament Hill.
This is a revolution and I'm so proud of my country!!!
SHARE SHARE SHARE THIS VIDEO!!!
Show people all of these trucks and cars lined up across Canada because we know the mainstream media won't!!
Thank you to everyone that helped get Tireroasters Garage on the road with such short notice!! Any proceeds will go straight to the truckers!!
Tireroaster's Garage
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=A88a2li2KsA
Freedom Convoy | What Mainstream Media Won't Show You!!
Welcome to the Freedom Convoy 2022 folks!! We're taking this protest to the capital of Canada and Tireroasters Garage is covering the whole event in ways you'll never see from the mainstream media!! The pictures in this video capture how truly strong and united we are!! You ARE NOT alone and it's time to have your voice heard!! Show your support by getting out there and cheering these patriotic heroes on as they drive through your Towns and Cities!!
Let them know that you are here and you are present.
Let them know that you stand with them and their decision to make this drive across our great country to peacefully protest at Parliament Hill.
This is a revolution and I'm so proud of my country!!!
SHARE SHARE SHARE THIS VIDEO!!!
Show people all of these trucks and cars lined up across Canada because we know the mainstream media won't!!
Thank you to everyone that helped get Tireroasters Garage on the road with such short notice!! Any proceeds will go straight to the truckers!!
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