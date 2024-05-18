Create New Account
Congresswomen turned the House Floor into 'The Real Housewives of Capitol Hill'
As long as America's been a country, politicians have been fighting. Late last night, Congresswomen turned the House Floor into 'The Real Housewives of Capitol Hill' which completely buried the real story: the House could vote to hold A.G. Garland in contempt for withholding the tapes of Biden's interview with Special Counsel Robert Hur.


https://x.com/JesseBWatters/status/1791633185173885176

Keywords
jesse watterscode of conductprofessional ethics

