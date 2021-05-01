BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

EP 2427-6PM Florida Passes New Elections Bill Adding Restrictions to Vote-by-Mail and Ballot Drop Boxes
The Pete Santilli Show
The Pete Santilli ShowCheckmark Icon
2032 followers
Follow
0
Share
Report
Support This Channel

This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.

Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.

Shop NowLearn More
0 view • May 01, 2021
EP 2427-6PM Florida Passes New Elections Bill Adding Restrictions to Vote-by-Mail and Ballot Drop Boxes 
 
Florida’s Republican-controlled Senate on April 29 passed a new bill that places several restrictions around vote-by-mail and ballot drop boxes.  The bill, SB 90 (pdf), was passed in the state House 77-40 and in the Senate 23-17. It now goes to Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis, who is expected to sign it.  https://thepetesantillishow.com/archives/17557 
SPECIAL GUEST: Ken Ham is the president/CEO and founder of Answers in Genesis - U.S. and the highly acclaimed Creation Museum and Ark Encounter. Ken Ham is one of the most in-demand Christian speakers in North America.  https://answersingenesis.org/
 
 
SPECIAL GUEST: Clay Clark is a father of five kids, the former “U.S. SBA Entrepreneur of the Year” for the State of Oklahoma, the founder of several multi-million dollar companies, and the host of the Thrivetime Show podcast which has been number one overall on the iTunes business podcast charts 6 times!  https://www.thrivetimeshow.com/april-conference/ https://rumble.com/c/ThrivetimeShow
 
SPECIAL GUEST: Roger Stone is a seasoned political operative, speaker, pundit, and New York Times Bestselling Author featured in the Netflix documentary “Get Me Roger Stone”. A veteran of ten national presidential campaigns, he served as a senior campaign aide to three Republican presidents: Nixon, Reagan and Trump. Roger Stone was indicted on fabricated charges in the now discredited Mueller witch hunt and subjected to a Soviet-style show trial in Washington DC in which his first, fourth and sixth amendment rights were violated. His sentence was commuted by President Donald J. Trump as an act of justice and mercy on July 10, 2020.  
https://stonecoldtruth.com/
 
 
 
LIVE BROADCAST:  ✅NOW STREAMING LIVE ON RUMBLE : https://rumble.com/c/PeteLive 
✅PLEASE SUBSCRIBE TO OUR NEW AUDIO PODCAST: https://thepetesantillishow.podbean.com/ 
 LIVE BROADCAST:  ✅NOW STREAMING LIVE ON RUMBLE : https://rumble.com/c/ThePeteSantilliShow  🚨 JOIN US ON FRANK! http://FrankSpeech.com 
📡We’ve joined the global revolution in encrypted communications technology - Decentralize Your Digital Life With CLEAR:  http://ClearWithPete.com 
Join our team of influencers! This is a ground-floor opportunity to build a small business in the most exciting industry in the world:  ClearUnited http://ClearWithPete.com/join 
🔴Save $50 On A 4-Week Emergency Food Supply:  http://PrePareWithPete.com     
✅ Enjoy The Healthy Aging Support of Collagen 🔥
Get 51% Off  Here ➡️  http://HealthWithPete.com   
This is my FAV trusted source ^^^^💪💪
🔦 Defend Yourself With The Best Tactical Flashlight On The Market 🔦
➡️ Get it Here: http://www.fighterflare.com ⬅️
Use Promo Code PETE20  for 20% OFF
 
🚨HERE’s HOW TO FIND US: LINKS & APPs DASHBOARD ▶▶▶▶   https://petesantilli.mobi 
🚨DON’T LET SILICON VALLEY DISCONNECT YOU FROM US!! GET ON OUR FREE TEXT ALERT SYSTEM: Text “SBN” to 74121  or visit  http://Petelive.tv/text   
🚨 Follow our new RUMBLE channels https://rumble.com/c/ThePeteSantilliShow  https://rumble.com/c/SBNNewsClips    🚨🚨 🚨-  (BEST LIVE STREAM & CHAT IS ON DLive: https://dlive.tv/PeteSantilli )
🚧INVEST IN OUR SHOW. We will never be supported by “big-pharma” - we work for YOU! 
🚨Donate Via Paypal:   http://paypal.me/petesantilli 
🚨PLEASE DONATE BY MAIL:  Check/MoneyOrders Payable to: Peter Santilli -  P.O. Box 30122, Cincinnati, Ohio 45230
🚨Donate via Text2Give: Text the word “GIVE” to the following number: (513) 440-4080
Keywords
pete santilliflorida
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
The Vaccine Deception and the Medicine of Light

The Vaccine Deception and the Medicine of Light

Mike Adams
A prophecy for Kabul: Pakistan warns the Taliban that the militants it shelters may come for its throne

A prophecy for Kabul: Pakistan warns the Taliban that the militants it shelters may come for its throne

Lance D Johnson
The Age of Incompetence: We&#8217;re Now Living Through a Collapse of Reason

The Age of Incompetence: We’re Now Living Through a Collapse of Reason

Mike Adams
Zelensky cares more about his own power than the citizens he supposedly serves, using wartime as the perfect cover

Zelensky cares more about his own power than the citizens he supposedly serves, using wartime as the perfect cover

Lance D Johnson
Trump Dismisses Reports of Chinese and Russian Support for Iran Despite U.S. Intelligence Findings

Trump Dismisses Reports of Chinese and Russian Support for Iran Despite U.S. Intelligence Findings

Belle Carter
Federal Judge Blocks President Trump&#8217;s Ad Blitz with Temporary Restraining Order

Federal Judge Blocks President Trump’s Ad Blitz with Temporary Restraining Order

Edison Reed
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightNews.AIBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy