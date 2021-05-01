EP 2427-6PM Florida Passes New Elections Bill Adding Restrictions to Vote-by-Mail and Ballot Drop Boxes 

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Florida’s Republican-controlled Senate on April 29 passed a new bill that places several restrictions around vote-by-mail and ballot drop boxes. The bill, SB 90 (pdf), was passed in the state House 77-40 and in the Senate 23-17. It now goes to Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis, who is expected to sign it. https://thepetesantillishow.com/archives/17557
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