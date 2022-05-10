Woman red pilled by tons of VAXX INJURED and DEAD friends

Ramsha Afridi

@ramshaofficial

I’m vaccinated, but far too many people l know are complaining about side effects from the vaccine.

Also, just an hour ago, my perfectly healthy, 30 year old friend collapsed and died of a heart attack.

What the fuck is going on?

1:00 PM · May 6, 2022·Twitter for iPhone

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One of my friends got severe tinnitus after the vaccine, she had to quit her job. Others have inconsistent periods and someone close to me had such severe chest pains that they had to call an ambulance.

It’s reasonable that there needs to be an inquiry in to the side effects.

9:12 AM · May 7, 2022·Twitter for iPhone

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People should be able to do their own cost-benefit analysis. The vaccine is not “one size fits all”. For some people the vaccine could be harmless, but for others it may not be.

12:44 PM · May 8, 2022·Twitter for iPhone



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