Cartel Threats: US Personnel on High Alert!

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Mexican drug cartels are leading suppliers of cocaine, heroin, methamphetamine, and other illicit narcotics to the United States.
Three Days After Zelensky Predicts Putin’s Imminent Death, The Russian President’s Limousine Exploded In Front of The FSB Headquarters
Coinciding with this major provocation, the UK & France have announced the deployment of troops to Ukraine to directly join in the conflict with Russia as early as next week.
BOTTOM LINE: The decision has been made by the globalists to not only continue, but expand their proxy war with Russia into open world war.
Trump needs to leave NATO now, before the United States can be dragged into a potentially world ending nuclear war!