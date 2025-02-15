BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
DICK GREGORY CHATS WITH ROSEANNE BARR 🎙💤🍽 ON FASTING, SLEEP AND BREAKFAST
Children Are NOT Sex Toys!
158 views • 2 months ago

healthbot - https://t.co/KGFuMUl4id


Source: https://x.com/thehealthb0t/status/1890374233936531724


Thumbnail: https://imgflip.com/i/9kawb3 [thanks to https://cheezburger.com/5783986432/roseanne-barr-running-for-president and http://quotesgram.com/dick-gregory-quotes/ 🖲]


🎥 Curated Production of Dick Gregory‘s Interview on the Roseanne Show


🗣️ Speakers (in order of appearance)


Dick Gregory

@therealdickgregory (Instagram)


Roseanne Barr

@officialroseannebarr (Instagram)


🏡 Dick Gregory Estate👇


@therealdickgregory (Instagram)

@drchristiangregory (Instagram)


📯 Right understanding of life and death, right emotions, right speech, right actions, right livelihood, right effort, right awareness, and right meditation, right food, right company.


Imagination, devotion, perseverance, together with divine grace, will assure your success. Knowing that material & spiritual progress are essential to man, we must ceaselessly work for the equal attainment of both. It is only when a people strike an even balance between scientific progress & spiritual & moral advancement that it can be said to possess a wholly perfect and complete personality and not a lopsided one.”

- Haile Selassie

Copyright Disclaimer under section 107 of the Copyright Act of 1976, allowance is made for “fair use” for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, education and research.


https://www.tiktok.com/@whoisprakasaka/video/7211545348555263275


https://archive.org/details/the-roseanne-show-1998-10-02-jackie-joyner-kersee-mary-lou-retton-dick-gregory-keb-mo

fastingsleeproseanne barrbreakfastdick gregory
