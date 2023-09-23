A National Security Concern From The Chinese Communist Party #ccp #ccpinfiltration #publiceducation #saveamerica #congress

In a recent congressional hearing, Representative McClain voiced concerns about the Chinese Communist Party's (CCP) influence on American education. Mrs. Nicole Neely, an expert on the matter, discussed the Department of Education's findings regarding Confucius classrooms near military installations.

The CCP's Influence: Representative McClain highlighted the CCP's documented efforts to infiltrate the American education system, citing it as a threat to our nation's children.

Confucius Institutes: Mrs. Neely revealed that there are at least seven Confucius Institutes with existing contracts in American schools, but estimates suggest there could be up to 500 programs across the nation, raising transparency concerns.

National Security Risks: The presence of 20 Confucius classrooms near military bases raised concerns about potential national security risks. Inadequate data security in schools and the possibility of Chinese teachers accessing sensitive student information were discussed, as was the potential influence on children to divulge information about parents stationed at military bases.

Transparency as a Solution: Both McClain and Neely stressed the importance of transparency in addressing these concerns, emphasizing the need to protect American interests and students' privacy and security.

Conclusion: The CCP's influence on American education, especially through Confucius Institutes, poses national security risks. Greater transparency and oversight are crucial to ensure the integrity of our education system and safeguard our nation's interests. Further investigation and action are needed to address these concerns.