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Alex Jones' wife ARRESTED for DUI
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1289 views • March 06, 2020
She's presumed innocent.
It's the truth, something that has been lacking in the altmedia due to fraud, greed & hypocrisy coming from infowares.
More info & see her mugshot - https://360win.weebly.com/home/alex-jones-wife-erika-wulffs-mugshot
Erika Wulff-Jones arrested for driving while intoxicated, 2100-0.
That was back in Nov. 2019, why are you just hearing of it now?
It's the truth, something that has been lacking in the altmedia due to fraud, greed & hypocrisy coming from infowares.
More info & see her mugshot - https://360win.weebly.com/home/alex-jones-wife-erika-wulffs-mugshot
Erika Wulff-Jones arrested for driving while intoxicated, 2100-0.
That was back in Nov. 2019, why are you just hearing of it now?
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