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US floods Ukraine with weapons | Should we expect absolute chaos?
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80 views • April 16, 2022
Destroy the Deep State censorship! RT RE-POSTS FOR THE UK FOLKS - If you have a channel, re-post it. They can't fight us all.
"Given the chaotic distribution of weapons and the disorderly command, it seems that the US military aid to Ukraine will do more harm than one could possibly imagine"
"Given the chaotic distribution of weapons and the disorderly command, it seems that the US military aid to Ukraine will do more harm than one could possibly imagine"
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