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The Stew Peters Show 02. 14. 22. COMPLETE SHOW
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590 views • February 14, 2022
Roger Stone Exposes Espionage Against Trump, Trudeau Plots Trucker Slaughter, Moderna CEO Runs
Monday on the Stew Peters Show, veteran political strategist Roger Stone weighs in on the clear cut espionage that was carried out against President Trump by Hillary Clinton's campaign with help from Obama's FBI and CIA.
Derek Sloan, the leader of the Ontario Party of Canada, joined Stew to address the growingly dire standoff between the Freedom Convoy and the bloodthirsty regime of Justin Trudeau.
Attorney Thomas Renz addressed the sly move by Moderna's CEO, after millions of stock were dropped, and his twitter account deleted.
And, Dr. Jane Ruby called for Florida Governor Ron DeSantis to veto a nasty bill making its way through the state legislation, which would provide blanket immunity for the deathcare facilities formerly known as hospitals.
Don't miss a moment of Friday's edition of the Stew Peters Show, live on StewPeters.com
Get Dr. Zelenko's Anti-Shedding Treatment, NOW AVAILABLE FOR KIDS: http://zStackProtocol.com
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Follow Stew on Gab: https://gab.com/RealStewPeters
See all of Stew's content at https://StewPeters.TV
Watch full episodes here: https://redvoicemedia.net/stew-full-shows
Check out Stew's store: http://StewPeters.shop
Support our efforts to keep truth alive: https://www.redvoicemedia.com/support-red-voice-media/
Monday on the Stew Peters Show, veteran political strategist Roger Stone weighs in on the clear cut espionage that was carried out against President Trump by Hillary Clinton's campaign with help from Obama's FBI and CIA.
Derek Sloan, the leader of the Ontario Party of Canada, joined Stew to address the growingly dire standoff between the Freedom Convoy and the bloodthirsty regime of Justin Trudeau.
Attorney Thomas Renz addressed the sly move by Moderna's CEO, after millions of stock were dropped, and his twitter account deleted.
And, Dr. Jane Ruby called for Florida Governor Ron DeSantis to veto a nasty bill making its way through the state legislation, which would provide blanket immunity for the deathcare facilities formerly known as hospitals.
Don't miss a moment of Friday's edition of the Stew Peters Show, live on StewPeters.com
Get Dr. Zelenko's Anti-Shedding Treatment, NOW AVAILABLE FOR KIDS: http://zStackProtocol.com
Go Ad-Free, Get Exclusive Content, Become a Premium user: https://redvoicemedia.com/premium
Follow Stew on Gab: https://gab.com/RealStewPeters
See all of Stew's content at https://StewPeters.TV
Watch full episodes here: https://redvoicemedia.net/stew-full-shows
Check out Stew's store: http://StewPeters.shop
Support our efforts to keep truth alive: https://www.redvoicemedia.com/support-red-voice-media/
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