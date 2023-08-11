Former FBI agent says THIS is the BIGGEST issue with Utah raid

Glenn Beck
August 10, 2023
Was deadly force justified in the raid on the house of 75-year-old Utah resident Craig Robertson? Glenn speaks with former FBI agent Kyle Seraphin to gain a better understanding of how these kind of raids work. Seraphin lays out why he believes the SWAT team was likely justified in its actions during the raid. But he also argues that the most concerning part is that a SWAT team was sent in the first place: "They'll never use their handcuffs because SWAT is busy [making the] arrests. And that's not good." Seraphin further gives 2 possible scenarios for why the FBI may have moved Robertson's body, "and they're both stupid."
► Click HERE to subscribe to Glenn Beck on YouTube: https://bit.ly/2UVLqhL
► Click HERE to subscribe to BlazeTV: get.blazetv.com/glenn
► Click HERE to subscribe to BlazeTV YouTube: / @blazetv
► Click HERE to sign up to Glenn's newsletter: https://www.glennbeck.com/st/Morning_...
Connect with Glenn on Social Media:
http://twitter.com/glennbeck
http://instagram.com/glennbeck
http://facebook.com/glennbeck
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=L7DQSM45DKQ
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.