Former FBI agent says THIS is the BIGGEST issue with Utah raid
High Hopes
Published 14 hours ago

Glenn Beck


August 10, 2023


Was deadly force justified in the raid on the house of 75-year-old Utah resident Craig Robertson? Glenn speaks with former FBI agent Kyle Seraphin to gain a better understanding of how these kind of raids work. Seraphin lays out why he believes the SWAT team was likely justified in its actions during the raid. But he also argues that the most concerning part is that a SWAT team was sent in the first place: "They'll never use their handcuffs because SWAT is busy [making the] arrests. And that's not good." Seraphin further gives 2 possible scenarios for why the FBI may have moved Robertson's body, "and they're both stupid."


Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=L7DQSM45DKQ

fbiarrestglenn beckutahswat teamraiddeadly forceformer agentkyle seraphincraig robertsonbiggest issue75 years oldbody moved

